Rise in onion prices prompts people to drop hilarious tweets that’ll make you go LOL

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:50 IST

The sharply rising price of onions has left many teary-eyed. One of the most basic ingredients for many Indian dishes, the sky rocketing price has people worried. Some are, however, combating this pressure in a humorous way. As you may have guessed, they are flooding Twitter with funny GIFs and memes.

Here’s what tweeple are saying about the rise in onion prices:

Jab #OnionPrices high ho and you love #onion...



You to vegetable vendor :- pic.twitter.com/j8jKQe5X3r — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) September 25, 2019

There were a few who also dropped funny tweets. And, there is a chance that their posts will make you laugh out loud too. Here are some:

Had some petty cash, socha gold prices have come down toh few gm gold khareedu. Then i changed my mind......

Hum bazaar jaakar pyaaz le aaye #OnionPrices 😁 — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) September 26, 2019

don't say that #OnionPrices is ₹70 to 80.....

Say that 1kg #OnionPrice = 1$



It's clear that not 70 to 80 but it's one 🤫 — Arvind kumar (@arvindsirlko) September 24, 2019

Earlier #onions used to make us cry now #OnionPrices 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Devasis Sarangi (@devasissarangi) September 25, 2019

Officials said that due to the widespread rains in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh the seasonal shortage of onions worsened.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 IST