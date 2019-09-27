Rise in onion prices prompts people to drop hilarious tweets that’ll make you go LOL
A few people decided to combat the pressure of increasing price of onions in a funny way.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:50 IST
The sharply rising price of onions has left many teary-eyed. One of the most basic ingredients for many Indian dishes, the sky rocketing price has people worried. Some are, however, combating this pressure in a humorous way. As you may have guessed, they are flooding Twitter with funny GIFs and memes.
Here’s what tweeple are saying about the rise in onion prices:
#OnionPrices— _nadaan.parinda_🐦 (@jaypatidar_) September 26, 2019
She- how Rich you are?
Me(son of a farmer): pic.twitter.com/d7NVYLESgg
Onion to other vegetables seeing their prices! #ThursdayThoughts #OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/f1w0nAmAMB— kanika handa (@kanikahanda) September 26, 2019
Now a days.#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/C5G6badrq6— Black_Hat (@legit_cool) September 25, 2019
When you have onions in salad #OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/XEPEuJCFBV— शुभम् 🔥 (@Subham32) September 25, 2019
Jab #OnionPrices high ho and you love #onion...— Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) September 25, 2019
You to vegetable vendor :- pic.twitter.com/j8jKQe5X3r
#Onion obsessed people vs cool jains#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/JcdpkbXtS3— ಸೋಮಾರಿ (@SomaariSiddha) September 25, 2019
Will You Marry Me🤣🤣#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/5E4MwTKsoM— Pun Panda😎 (@KalaHarshit) September 25, 2019
There were a few who also dropped funny tweets. And, there is a chance that their posts will make you laugh out loud too. Here are some:
Had some petty cash, socha gold prices have come down toh few gm gold khareedu. Then i changed my mind......— Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) September 26, 2019
Hum bazaar jaakar pyaaz le aaye #OnionPrices 😁
don't say that #OnionPrices is ₹70 to 80.....— Arvind kumar (@arvindsirlko) September 24, 2019
Say that 1kg #OnionPrice = 1$
It's clear that not 70 to 80 but it's one 🤫
Earlier #onions used to make us cry now #OnionPrices 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂— Devasis Sarangi (@devasissarangi) September 25, 2019
Officials said that due to the widespread rains in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh the seasonal shortage of onions worsened.
First Published: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 IST