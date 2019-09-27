e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Rise in onion prices prompts people to drop hilarious tweets that’ll make you go LOL

A few people decided to combat the pressure of increasing price of onions in a funny way.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People showed their creativity on Twitter about rising onion prices.
People showed their creativity on Twitter about rising onion prices. (Twitter/@KalaHarshit)
         

The sharply rising price of onions has left many teary-eyed. One of the most basic ingredients for many Indian dishes, the sky rocketing price has people worried. Some are, however, combating this pressure in a humorous way. As you may have guessed, they are flooding Twitter with funny GIFs and memes.

Here’s what tweeple are saying about the rise in onion prices:

There were a few who also dropped funny tweets. And, there is a chance that their posts will make you laugh out loud too. Here are some:

Officials said that due to the widespread rains in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh the seasonal shortage of onions worsened.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 11:45 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Dawood IbrahimS JaishankarPune rainsMaharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEOnePlus 7TMoney Laundering CaseBard of Blood ReviewLaal KaptaanWorld Tourism Day
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss