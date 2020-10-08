e-paper
Orangutan mom cradles her baby, video may make you say 'oh my heart'

Orangutan mom cradles her baby, video may make you say ‘oh my heart’

The video was shared on the official Twitter profile of Chester Zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the mom with her baby.
The image shows the mom with her baby. (Twitter/@chesterzoo)
         

It is often said that a parent’s love knows no boundaries. The various videos and images, shared on social media, prove that this statement is also true for our animal friends. Often we come across such videos which showcase the beautiful bond between an animal parent and their kid. More often than not, those clips leave us with a smile and a happy tear, all at the same time. This video of a newly born orangutan kid and its mother perfectly fits the category.

The video was shared on the official Twitter profile of Chester Zoo. In the caption, they described that the video shows an orangutan named Leia cradling her “precious new baby.” They also, quite aptly, wrote that this “is exactly what we need now” and concluded the post.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated close to 21,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received close to 2,000 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing over the wonderful clip and they expressed the same while commenting on the post.

“I could watch them all day,” wrote a Twitter user. Truth be told, so can we. “Fantastic news... This here is exactly why we need to save Chester Zoo and keep it open so they can continue their fabulous work,” expressed another. “Melts into a puddle due to overdose of cuteness,” shared a third.

Here’s what others had to say:

What do you think of the video?

