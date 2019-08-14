e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Over 13 million views for this man popping balloons with knives. Watch

Dubbed ‘Twitter Balloon Guy’, the clip shows Jan Hakon Erichsen using knives in different ways and situations to pop balloons.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jan Hakon Erichsen goes extreme lengths to destroy balloons and that’s what makes the video both entertaining and unnerving at the same time.
Jan Hakon Erichsen goes extreme lengths to destroy balloons and that’s what makes the video both entertaining and unnerving at the same time.(Twitter/@janerichsen)
         

If mid-week blues have got you feeling low and you’re in desperate need of a pick-me-up, this two-minute-long video is just what the doctor ordered. The video shows a man popping balloons using knives and has collected nearly 14 million views on Twitter so far.

Dubbed ‘Twitter Balloon Guy’ on the micro-blogging site, the clip shows Jan Hakon Erichsen using knives in different ways and situations to pop balloons. Erichsen goes extreme lengths to destroy balloons and that’s what makes the video both entertaining and unnerving at the same time. It’s one of those things you can’t watch but also can’t do without watching.

So sit back, relax and enjoy this balloon popping ride.

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected 3.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 95,000 retweets since being shared on August 11. The video has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

“Can’t tell if you really enjoy or really hate balloons,” says one Twitter user. “You have a lot of time on your hands,” says another.

Here’ what some others have to say:

The video is a montage of clips posted by Erichsen on his Instagram page. Needless to say, you shouldn’t try this at home.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 13:03 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss