Over 13 million views for this man popping balloons with knives. Watch

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:03 IST

If mid-week blues have got you feeling low and you’re in desperate need of a pick-me-up, this two-minute-long video is just what the doctor ordered. The video shows a man popping balloons using knives and has collected nearly 14 million views on Twitter so far.

Dubbed ‘Twitter Balloon Guy’ on the micro-blogging site, the clip shows Jan Hakon Erichsen using knives in different ways and situations to pop balloons. Erichsen goes extreme lengths to destroy balloons and that’s what makes the video both entertaining and unnerving at the same time. It’s one of those things you can’t watch but also can’t do without watching.

So sit back, relax and enjoy this balloon popping ride.

Most people: I guess balloons are ok



Me: pic.twitter.com/urmWxJ5hI2 — Jan Hakon Erichsen (@janerichsen) 11 August 2019

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected 3.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 95,000 retweets since being shared on August 11. The video has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

“Can’t tell if you really enjoy or really hate balloons,” says one Twitter user. “You have a lot of time on your hands,” says another.

Here’ what some others have to say:

Me watching this video 10+ times : pic.twitter.com/o0RXVIWgpF — Kéké 🥖 (@Kekeflipnote) 12 August 2019

Balloons watching this video: pic.twitter.com/b4uElLyk4Y — Thnk (@ThouArtAlive) 12 August 2019

The video is a montage of clips posted by Erichsen on his Instagram page. Needless to say, you shouldn’t try this at home.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 13:03 IST