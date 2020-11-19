e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Over 3,800 Km-long cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari flagged off by DG BSF. Watch

Over 3,800 Km-long cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari flagged off by DG BSF. Watch

The 3800-kilometres plus cycling expedition traversing the entire country through 12 states was flagged off from Nishat Mughal garden.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 22:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) flagged off a special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) flagged off a special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.(Twitter/@BSF)
         

Rakesh Asthana, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) flagged off a special cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to support and empower the specially-abled personnel.

The special cycle expedition “Infinity Ride 2020” is witnessing the participation of 30 Divyangjans (specially-abled) participants (both BSF jawans and civilians).

The 3800-kilometres plus cycling expedition traversing the entire country through 12 states was flagged off from Nishat Mughal garden.

“Event like this strengthens our courage and inspires Divyangs and people. Sports like these develop sportsmanship spirit. BSF is not only the first line of defence. The area we operate, we help people in their problems,” Asthana told ANI.

Harshit Munra, one of the participants from Pune, said: “This is totally new experience. We will definitely complete the 40-day expedition. We will enjoy it. We also have the support of BSF. It will inspire Divyangs for the ride and to take up para-sports.”

While commenting on recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the BSF DG said that few of our soldiers and officers have been killed but it has not deterred our spirit.

“Few of our soldiers and officers were martyred but it has not deterred our spirit. Our officers are committed to national security and countering infiltration. Historically, infiltration increases before snowfall and we also effectively counter it. They are trying (to infiltrate) but we have also made our preparations to counter it,” he said.

As many as 4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported this year, Indian Army sources said.

tags
top news
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In