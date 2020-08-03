Paramedics come across skunk with cup stuck on its head, save the animal. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:51 IST

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how quick actions of paramedics helped saving a skunk.

Shared on Simcoe County Paramedics’ official Facebook profile, the video has now won people over. The caption of the post details that two paramedics named Katelyn and Mary were driving when the latter saw an animal which “looked like it was hurt.” Quickly they turned around and discovered it’s a skunk with a cup stuck on its head. Without giving up, the duo donned their PPE on and, after putting in much effort, helped freeing the animal.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3,600 views and close to 200 reactions – and counting. People had a lot to say on the video.

“Well done,” wrote a Facebook user. “And they didn’t get sprayed! Amazing!” expressed another. “Great job. Another successful save,” praised a third. “Heroes in every way,” lauded a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

