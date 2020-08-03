e-paper
Paramedics come across skunk with cup stuck on its head, save the animal. Watch

Paramedics come across skunk with cup stuck on its head, save the animal. Watch

Without giving up, the duo donned their PPE on and, after putting in much effort, helped freeing the skunk.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The paramedics discovered it's a skunk with a cup stuck on its head.
         

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how quick actions of paramedics helped saving a skunk.

Shared on Simcoe County Paramedics’ official Facebook profile, the video has now won people over. The caption of the post details that two paramedics named Katelyn and Mary were driving when the latter saw an animal which “looked like it was hurt.” Quickly they turned around and discovered it’s a skunk with a cup stuck on its head. Without giving up, the duo donned their PPE on and, after putting in much effort, helped freeing the animal.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3,600 views and close to 200 reactions – and counting. People had a lot to say on the video.

“Well done,” wrote a Facebook user. “And they didn’t get sprayed! Amazing!” expressed another. “Great job. Another successful save,” praised a third. “Heroes in every way,” lauded a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

