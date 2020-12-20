Parents name their newborn son Dominic, win cash equivalent of 60 years’ worth of pizza. Here’s how

it-s-viral

Parents Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot recently welcomed their newborn baby boy. When Oldfield became pregnant, the couple picked out the name Dominic for their baby. What they couldn’t have anticipated, however, is how that name will make them the winners of the cash equivalent of 60 years’ worth of pizza by Domino’s that amounts to nearly $10,800 AUD (more than Rs six lakh). Wondering how it all happened? Allow us to explain.

Domino’s Australia, earlier this month on December 7, shared a post on Instagram informing everyone about an unusual competition. The company promised to handout “equivalent of 60 YEARS’ WORTH OF FREE PIZZA to the family of a baby named ‘Dominic’ or ‘Dominique’ born in Australia on December 9 (60th birth anniversary of the eater chain)”.

Lot and Oldfield ended up winning the amount when their baby was born just two hours after the campaign kicked off. However, there’s a twist in that too. Turns out, Dominic was scheduled to be born earlier but mom Oldfield experienced labour for almost 72 hours and that resulted in them winning the competition, reports Daily Mail.

Initially, the parents had no idea about the campaign by Dominos. They came to know about it when Lot’s mother sent it to her son as a joke. And guess from where she got the information? From a cousin of Lot named, believe it or not, Dominique.

Domino’s Australia, later, also took to Instagram to announce the winner to the world. “A huge congratulations to Clementine and Anthony, and welcome to the family little Dominic,” they wrote among other things.

‘We hadn’t really thought much about it after that as we were in the middle of a long labour and were much more concerned about ensuring the safe arrival of our little baby,” Lot told Daily Mail. However, soon they submitted Dominic’s birth certificate to Domino’s and found that they have won the cash prize.

“We couldn’t be happier! After over a week in hospital for us, and over half of that for Dominic, I think it’s safe to say that it was a little overdue,’ added Lot.

