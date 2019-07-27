Today in New Delhi, India
Parrot grooves and whistles to Bollywood number Aankh Marey, wins Twitter. Watch

The clip starts with the parrot walking on a floor and then flying off to sit on a sofa.

it's viral Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Parrot,Twitter,Video
Till now, the video has gathered more than 28,600 views - and counting. (Twitter/@AyeChampa )

A video of a parrot grooving and whistling to a popular Bollywood number is the latest adorable thing keeping social media users entertained. In the video, the parrot is seen head-bobbing and then whistling to the tune of the popular Hindi song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh’s movie Simmba.

The clip shows the parrot walking on a floor. Then it flies off and sits on a sofa kept in front of a television set - where the video of the song is playing. Suddenly, the parrot pays attention to the song and starts dancing and whistling.

The clip, which has now captivated people, was shared by Twitter user @AyeChampa. “My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too,” he wrote.

Shared on July 25, the video has gathered more than 28,600 views, over 22,000 ‘likes’ and about 7,000 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

While most people couldn’t stop praising the bird, there were some who tagged Ranveer Singh and asked him to take a look at the video.

“This is one of the cutest things I’ve seen ever,” wrote an excited Twitter user. “That is one talented bird,” tweeted another. “This cheered me up so so so so well! Badly needed it! Thank you, @AyeChampa and your girlfriend,” excitedly commented a third.

What do you think of the bird’s groove?

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 12:44 IST

