Parrot grooves and whistles to Bollywood number Aankh Marey, wins Twitter. Watch

A video of a parrot grooving and whistling to a popular Bollywood number is the latest adorable thing keeping social media users entertained. In the video, the parrot is seen head-bobbing and then whistling to the tune of the popular Hindi song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh’s movie Simmba.

The clip shows the parrot walking on a floor. Then it flies off and sits on a sofa kept in front of a television set - where the video of the song is playing. Suddenly, the parrot pays attention to the song and starts dancing and whistling.

The clip, which has now captivated people, was shared by Twitter user @AyeChampa. “My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too,” he wrote.

My girlfriend sent me this and I think you guys should see it too. pic.twitter.com/4J3vyjJpbS — . (@AyeChampa) July 25, 2019

Shared on July 25, the video has gathered more than 28,600 views, over 22,000 ‘likes’ and about 7,000 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

While most people couldn’t stop praising the bird, there were some who tagged Ranveer Singh and asked him to take a look at the video.

“This is one of the cutest things I’ve seen ever,” wrote an excited Twitter user. “That is one talented bird,” tweeted another. “This cheered me up so so so so well! Badly needed it! Thank you, @AyeChampa and your girlfriend,” excitedly commented a third.

PARTY PARROT — mediocre danny (🍞🌎🇺🇸) (@OhNoIts2016) July 27, 2019

Sent this to my bf and now he's watching it on loop since 15 min — Parpalwa (@MePurplelicious) July 26, 2019

Omgee fav video of the day 😂💕💕 — imli (@Bougainbilli) July 25, 2019

Ranveer should Rt this its so CUTE 😱💓👌 — .. ᴳᵁᴸᴸᵞ ᴮᴼᵞ (@KingOfHearts_RS) July 26, 2019

Omg this is adorable 😍 Foot tapping number which can make anybody dance — RowdyRana (@PoojaRanaTweets) July 26, 2019

Ye to sahi me 'Seeti Bajaye'😉

Whistler n DJ together🐦 — Prī🌷Yān🌷Cā (@ShayaraPriyanka) July 26, 2019

Hes got better moves than me :O — ajmal from lalukheth (@homdTheUnloved) July 25, 2019

What do you think of the bird’s groove?

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 12:44 IST