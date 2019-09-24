Passenger falls while boarding moving train in Ahmedabad. Watch RPF staff save him

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:29 IST

The Ministry of Railways Twitter handle has issued a warning asking passengers not to get on or off a moving train. Their warning comes with a scary video showing just how dire the repercussions can be. The video shows the exact moment a passenger tries to enter a moving train and slips on the tracks. Thankfully, alert RPF staff notice the passenger and rush to save him.

The video, recorded on a CCTV camera at Ahmedabad Station, shows the passenger rushing down stairs to board a train making an exit from the platform. The passenger rushes to get on the train but somehow slips. He manges to get his feet inside the train but the rest of body remains hanging outside the train. All this while, the train continues to move, dragging the passenger along.

Thankfully, two alert RPF personnel notice the man and rush to help him. They push the passenger inside the train and save him from getting hurt or falling between the platform and the train.

“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain/detrain a moving train,” says the tweet posted along with the video.

A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the video has collected over 6,800 likes and more than 2,200 retweets.

“Absolutely! Nothing is worth risking your life. You can get another train but you will not get another life,” says a Twitter user. “#RPF these policemen are real heroes,” says another. “That was a narrow escape. I never do such things and also ask people to not do anything stupid. Reach the station 20-30 minutes prior to the departure of the train, these things won’t happen,” says a third. “Respect to RPF Staff and a warning to everybody not to commit such kind off acts,” says another.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:57 IST