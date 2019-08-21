e-paper
Passenger forgets 15-inch-long snake at airport security checkpoint. Then, this

Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said it was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.
The girl spotted the snake and alerted a TSA officer.
The girl spotted the snake and alerted a TSA officer. (Twitter/@TSAmedia_LisaF)
         

A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.

Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.

The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.

Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.

New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.

It’s unclear where the snake was taken.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:49 IST

