Passenger spots ‘scorpion’ crawling out of luggage compartment on plane. Watch

Guess snakes on a plane is a thing of the past. Now, pictures and videos circulating online show the exact moment a passenger onboard an aircraft discovered a huge scorpion crawling out of the overheard luggage compartment right above his seat. And just the size of the creature is enough to make anyone shudder.

The incident took place on February 14 during a Lion Air flight from Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Riau to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, reports The Jakarta Post.

A passenger noticed the creature right above his seat near the storage compartment. He took pictures and a video and shared them online.

While the post has been circulating online, a spokesperson for Lion Air has said that the airline is investigating the incident, reports Daily Mail.

“From the observations according to the photograph and video, the animal resembles a spider. Ground service officers and technicians immediately carried out an in-depth search and thorough handling of the aircraft after the passengers and cargo were removed, but no animals were found,” spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said.

In another similar incident recently, a woman in Thailand spotted a live snake hiding inside her bus seat. After the scary discovery, the bus was halted on the side of a road and help was called in. A video shared online shows a snake catcher removing the snake from its hideout – and the video is definitely not for the fainthearted.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:09 IST