In horror of horrors, woman finds snake in bus seat. Watch what happens next

A woman travelling home spotted possibly one of the scariest things on her bus – a live snake hiding inside her bus seat. Are you shuddering just reading this? Well, imagine her predicament. A video, recorded in Thailand, shows a snake catcher removing the snake from the seat and chances are you wouldn’t want to sit in a bus after watching the video.

The woman was travelling from Bangkok when she noticed the snake’s tail poking out from the seat. Shocked, the woman jumped out of her seat and reached out to the bus driver. The vehicle was stopped by the side of the road and help was called in.

“I heard the passenger at the back yelling that there was a black snake the car. So I stopped the bus to check with my own eyes, and she was right,” bus driver Tong Ling said.

Snake catcher Pinyo Pookpinyo arrived on the scene and carefully pulled the snake out of its hiding place. He identified it as a three-foot-long non-venomous pipe snake.

“This kind of snake is not really a biter. It would become aggressive when it was stressed or forced to do something,” Pookpinyo said.

Even though several people offered to keep the snake as a pet, Pookpinyo decided to release it back into its natural habitat.

