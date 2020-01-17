Passenger uses flight’s air vent to dry their shoe and people are appalled

it-s-viral

Ever noticed that green emoji that reflects fear, disgust and concern all at the same time? Well, that’s the emoji several people on Instagram are using for this video. Chances are you’d have the same reaction to the video. It shows a passenger using the air vent on a plane to dry their shoe.

The clip has been shared on the Passenger Shaming Instagram page. The account diligently calls out travellers’ for their callous activities on planes. From people using other passengers’ seats to rest their feet to using their toes to operate the in-flight entertainment system, the page is flooded with some truly appalling videos and photos. This one is no different and has revolted people.

The clip shows the passenger holding the shoe in their palm right under the air vent.

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the clip has collected over 2.4 lakh views and tons of comments. People haven’t held back while sharing their reactions.

“Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane,” says an Instagram user. “Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further,” says another. “Add to that, they’re palming the bottom of their shoe! Ugh!” says a third. “Why? What goes through their mind to think this is okay?” comments a fourth.

This isn’t all. Earlier this month, a video shared on the page shows a passenger urinating while waiting at an airport’s terminal. The clip left people horrified and repulsed.