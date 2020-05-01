e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Penguin visits primates: Here's your dose of cute animal content for the day

Penguin visits primates: Here’s your dose of cute animal content for the day

The video has over 2.3 million views, with the numbers only increasing.

May 01, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the penguin looking at the primates. (Facebook/San Diego Zoo)
         

With people staying indoors and practicing social distancing, trips to zoos and aquariums are pretty much out of the question. Many are even temporarily closed but that doesn’t mean they are not getting visitors at all. It’s just that they’re not humans but penguins and dogs. Several videos on the Internet show how animals are enjoying visits to meet creatures of other species.

One such video shows a penguin at the San Diego zoo visiting other inhabitants of the place - the primates. The video was shared on Facebook by the zoo and there’s a chance that the cuteness of the whole affair will make you go ‘aww’.

The video has over 2.3 million views, with the numbers only increasing. While some commented on the cuteness of the penguin, others were elated to witness the visit.

“I think one of the nicest things the zoo is doing is allowing the animals to visit each other. They probably hear and smell each other, but when do they ever SEE each other? It’s a different zoo experience. Thank you,” expressed a Facebook user.

“Now that the penguins have seen that there is life outside of their own exhibit, they will start planning their escape. Be sure and count the spoons, that’s what they’ll start digging with! I think I saw a documentary about it! HA!” joked another. “Wow! That was so cute to see. It’s pretty cool that the zoo’s habitants get to see each other a little more freely,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this meet and greet?

