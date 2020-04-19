e-paper
Penguins wandering on street ‘wonder’ where the humans have gone

Penguin and Seabird rehabilitation centre SANCCOB shared the clip of their penguin three residents on Twitter.

Apr 19, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the three penguins. (Twitter/@SANCCOB)
         

What were the penguins wandering around on a quiet Cape Town street wondering about? Probably they were thinking where all the humans went – or at least that is what netizens suggest. A video of the trio waddling on the streets also made its way online and it has now prompted all sorts of reactions.

Penguin and Seabird rehabilitation centre SANCCOB shared the clip of their three residents on Twitter. They tweeted that the birds are exploring the town amid lockdown under the watchful eyes of the rangers.

In the video, the trio explores the empty street. At one moment, the penguin at the front stops, waits for the other two to catch up and then races off again.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 9.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. While some couldn’t stop commenting on its adorableness, others were simply happy to see the video. A few also took a hilarious route while commenting.

“They’re on their way to rob a bank. I am convinced,” joked a Twitter user. “The little hop onto the pavement so law-abiding,” expressed another. “Are they searching for the humans?” questioned a third. “Teasing us humans,” wrote another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the penguin trio?

