People are tweeting ‘My Rahul Bose moment’ after actor’s viral banana bill

People on Twitter have been using the phrase ‘My Rahul Bose moment’ and sharing their own experiences when they were charged an exorbitant amount for something not quite as valuable

it's viral Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
From paying for popcorn at multiplexes to expensive khichdi or samosa, people have shared their experiences using ‘My Rahul Bose moment’.(Representational image)

By now you’ve probably heard - and been shocked over - actor Rahul Bose’s post detailing how he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas. Bose explained in a video that he ordered two bananas while he was in the gym of a five-star in Chandigarh. However, he was in for shock when received a bill for a ‘Fruit Platter’ of Rs 442.50, including GST. Bose’s tweet quickly went viral and collected a ton of reactions. However, it even prompted an interesting Twitter trend.

People on Twitter have been using the phrase ‘My Rahul Bose moment’ and sharing their own experiences when they were charged an exorbitant amount for something not quite as valuable.

From paying for popcorn at multiplexes to expensive khichdi or samosa, people have shared their experiences using ‘My Rahul Bose moment’. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

“You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence?” Bose had tweeted on July 22. His tweet has since collected over 5,700 ‘likes’ and more than 2,100 retweets - and still counting.

Have you had a similar experience? What’s your ‘My Rahul Bose moment’?

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:16 IST

