People are tweeting ‘My Rahul Bose moment’ after actor’s viral banana bill

By now you’ve probably heard - and been shocked over - actor Rahul Bose’s post detailing how he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas. Bose explained in a video that he ordered two bananas while he was in the gym of a five-star in Chandigarh. However, he was in for shock when received a bill for a ‘Fruit Platter’ of Rs 442.50, including GST. Bose’s tweet quickly went viral and collected a ton of reactions. However, it even prompted an interesting Twitter trend.

People on Twitter have been using the phrase ‘My Rahul Bose moment’ and sharing their own experiences when they were charged an exorbitant amount for something not quite as valuable.

From paying for popcorn at multiplexes to expensive khichdi or samosa, people have shared their experiences using ‘My Rahul Bose moment’. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

My #RahulBose moment, every time I am buying popcorn in multiplex theater....🙄 — @B#! (@Wow_abhii) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBose moment, every time I travel by auto in Bangalore... — ʂąɬɧყąŋ ƈɧųɠɧ (@chughsatyan) July 25, 2019

My rahul bose moment is we are at @Starbucks ordered a good looking coffee paid 1400 and didn't enjoyed it at all. #MyRahulBoseMoment — vivek jagtap (@vjloveu143) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBose moment was when I paid ₹600 for a Dal Khichadi at Fairmont Jaipur, for my 2 year old child. — Sheikh Yerbouti (@tojothomas) July 25, 2019

My Rahul bose moment was when i bought 2 samosas for 131rs in wsetend mall, ludhiana. — Dr Deepak डॉ दीपक (@deepakhomeo) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was..

Paying ₹10000 for Justin Bieber's concert. — Sarcastic Tweets™ (@Sarcastic_DNA) July 25, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 800Rs for golgappe in Taj Vivanta Bangalore #RahulBoseMoment #rahulbose — ankit soni (@Ankitsn77) July 25, 2019

My #RahulBose moment was paying 110 rupees for a water bottle at Meridian back in 2001 — iDoc (@drvivarora) July 24, 2019

My Rahul Bose moment was paying 200 for watching Kalank — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 24, 2019

“You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence?” Bose had tweeted on July 22. His tweet has since collected over 5,700 ‘likes’ and more than 2,100 retweets - and still counting.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Have you had a similar experience? What’s your ‘My Rahul Bose moment’?

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 14:16 IST