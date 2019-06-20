People are zooming in on a crop field in Maharashtra. Here’s why

Tweeple are turning on their Google Maps to zoom in on a crop field in Maharashtra. They are doing so to praise an artwork done on the farm land. And, it might be one of the most amazing things that you will see on the Internet today.

Spread across 240,000 square feet on a six-acre farm, it is the face of Chhatrapati Shivaji that has taken the Internet by storm. Earlier this year, artist Mangesh Nipanikar created the artwork for Shivaji Jayanti, reports Business Insider. However, it recently caught netizens’ attention when Twitter user @Madan_Chikna shared a video of someone zooming in on the artwork using Google Maps.

Captioned “This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra. (WA),” he shared the video on June 18. In just a few days, it has amassed over 82,000 views, 2,700 retweets, and 6,800 “likes.”

This is an incredible Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj crop art from the Farmers of small village in Nilanga, Latur, Maharashtra. (WA) pic.twitter.com/QG3sSJqed0 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 18, 2019

Many excited tweeple zoomed in on the location to see the artwork and shared videos of their act. There were also others who couldn’t stop praising this work of art.

If you want to see this artwork yourself, then turn on the satellite view on Google Maps and search - Chatrapati Shree Shivaji Maharaj Farm Painting Art.

