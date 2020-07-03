e-paper
People cannot decide what type of 'turtle' this is. Can you?

People cannot decide what type of ‘turtle’ this is. Can you?

Shared on Twitter, the video is all kinds of adorable and more.

Jul 03, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the ‘turtle’ in question.
The image shows the ‘turtle’ in question. (Twitter/Theo Shantonas)
         

Have you ever come across a video which instantly makes your lips curl up in a smile? If not, then let this video of a new kind of ‘turtle’ be your first. If yes, then you can surely understand what we’re talking about.

Shared on Twitter, the video is all kinds of adorable and more. It won’t be wrong to say that this is one of those cute clips which may act as a pick-me-up for most people.

The video starts with a brown-coloured object kept on what appears to be a lane between two houses. Then the object starts moving towards the camera and it becomes clear that it’s a basket with some animal beneath it. It’s not until the end of the video that the animal is revealed.

“Anyone knows what kind of turtle this is?” shared with this caption, the video is certainly too cute to handle.

Yes, it’s a fluffy black-hued doggo that too with an adorable white collar around its neck. If you think this ball of fur is absolutely delightful, then you’re not alone. Besides liking and retweeting the post, taking a cue from the post’s caption, several people also came up with innovative names for this new kind of ‘turtle’.

“A basket case,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s the weaveback nipbark turtle isn’t it,” joked another. “Labraturtle,” suggested a third. Someone disagreed with the original poster and wrote that it’s not a turtle but “a tortoise.” Now, that is something to ponder over, don’t you think?

“The fluffiest kind,” shared a Twitter user and we absolutely agree.

What kind of ‘turtle’ do you think it is?

