People share dumbest things they’ve done in hilarious thread. Must read

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:12 IST

Life can be hard at times and in those vulnerable moments, we can do some really stupid things. If you agree, this Reddit thread on the silliest things people have done will make you laugh out loud and give you some reassurance as well… you’re not alone, after all.

On August 21, a Redditor asked: “Normally smart people of Reddit, what is the dumbest thing you’ve ever done?” the simple request was enough for people to share some of their most senseless moments. The result is a hilarious thread that will make you smile from ear to ear.

From saying foolish stuff to doing impractical things, here are some of the funniest posts. Sit back, relax and enjoy.

“Once searched high and low all over the house for like 25 minutes for a certain pair of shorts that I just could not find. Had them on,” reads a comment. “Taken the bus home (45 min ride). Then get home and think my car is stolen for a second before I realize I in fact drove to work. The sad thing is I’ve done it more than once. More than twice even,” reads another. “Tried to take a screenshot of a crack on my phone screen,” says a third.

Read some more of such instances below:

Do you relate? What is the dumbest thing you’ve ever done?

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:07 IST