People working from home in isolation get new ‘co-workers’… their pets

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:15 IST

Highlights Several people are working from home

Though away from office, they found “new co-workers” in their pets

People are sharing hilarious images and videos of their furry “colleagues”

In a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus many companies around the world have encouraged their employees to work from home. It also means working alone and away from one’s colleagues. However, quite amusingly, some discovered that they have “new co-workers” at home who are more than eager to give them company – or in some cases, not letting them work. And, people have now taken to social media to introduce those associates to the world. They’re the furry, tail-wagging, or purring pets.

A Twitter user wrote how his “new coworker” isn’t taking his job seriously and we must say he’s doing so quite adorably.

From yesterday: my new coworker was definitely not taking his job seriously pic.twitter.com/rPD5xLe7XZ — 🏳️‍🌈McGoo🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@MikePMcgehee) March 18, 2020

Here’s another hooman complaining about the focus problem of his feline associate.

I think my new coworker might have focus problems pic.twitter.com/qP6FLGtRrS — Dick Grayson, long suffering Nightwing (@actualdgrayson) March 17, 2020

For a change, here’s someone who seems to be taking her job “seriously” or so says this Twitter user.

My new coworker is Very Serious about her work pic.twitter.com/5gKfz74A7Q — Marina Starleaf Riker (@marinastarleaf) March 16, 2020

Enmity between co-workers isn’t uncommon, but this human thinks her new colleague can take it up a notch and “kill” her.

Sharing an office with someone isn’t easy and that’s what this new co-worker is facing.

Working from home, Day 1: New coworkers still adjusting to shared office environment. pic.twitter.com/NwgD7k4c90 — Anthony Macuk (@anthonymacuk) March 18, 2020

Pets are not just the new “co-workers” for humans in isolation, some are also their “contenders” in various creative games. It’s one of the ways people around the world are trying to make their time in isolation interesting.

Are you working from home too? Do you have a “new co-worker” lazing around while you do all the work?