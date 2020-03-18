e-paper
People working from home in isolation get new ‘co-workers’… their pets

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many companies have encouraged their employees to work from home.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many people working from home are sharing images of their pets with witty co-worker related caption.
Many people working from home are sharing images of their pets with witty co-worker related caption.(Twitter/@sposhe)
         
Highlights
  • Several people are working from home
  • Though away from office, they found “new co-workers” in their pets
  • People are sharing hilarious images and videos of their furry “colleagues”

In a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus many companies around the world have encouraged their employees to work from home. It also means working alone and away from one’s colleagues. However, quite amusingly, some discovered that they have “new co-workers” at home who are more than eager to give them company – or in some cases, not letting them work. And, people have now taken to social media to introduce those associates to the world. They’re the furry, tail-wagging, or purring pets.

A Twitter user wrote how his “new coworker” isn’t taking his job seriously and we must say he’s doing so quite adorably.

Here’s another hooman complaining about the focus problem of his feline associate.

For a change, here’s someone who seems to be taking her job “seriously” or so says this Twitter user.

Enmity between co-workers isn’t uncommon, but this human thinks her new colleague can take it up a notch and “kill” her.

Sharing an office with someone isn’t easy and that’s what this new co-worker is facing.

Pets are not just the new “co-workers” for humans in isolation, some are also their “contenders” in various creative games. It’s one of the ways people around the world are trying to make their time in isolation interesting.

Are you working from home too? Do you have a “new co-worker” lazing around while you do all the work?

