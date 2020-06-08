Pet duck Stella just adopted ten orphaned ducklings. Watch touching video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:26 IST

Some may agree that parenthood is particularly unique. Though it can come with a lot of responsibility, it also holds the potential of offering an unusual amount of gratification. Stella, the duck who just gave birth to nine ducklings and then adopted ten more, proves that the pleasure of motherhood may be worth all the duty that comes with it.

This almost 40-second-long video was posted on Reddit on June 8. The clip has been descriptively captioned, “These ten ducklings were found orphaned, and they were brought to a pet duck called Stella who had just hatched nine of her own two weeks prior. She immediately claimed the ten as her own”.

The recording shows an official emptying a container, that housed the ten orphaned ducklings, into a lake. Stella is seen swimming towards the babies who instantly line-up to follow her suit. She too turns around without hesitation and leads the newborns away.

A person behind the lens says, “They lost their mom, and now they got a new mom,” which perfectly sums up the little story. In the end, they’re all seen swimming away, happily ever after.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has received over 81,500 upvotes and more than 1,300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to generous mother duck, Stella. One person said, “I love how she quickly flies over like ‘Where have y’all been? Let’s go’”. While another individual wrote, “Very cool behaviour, go mama”. We agree, being nice is the coolest.

“19 Kids and Quacking,” read one punny comment.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful new duck family?

