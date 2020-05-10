e-paper
Single doggo dad raises his two water pups in the most heartwarming fashion. Watch

Take a second to appreciate this doggo who is setting an example for all the dads out there by raising his baby ducks.

Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The unusual family is seen waddling around in water and land.
The unusual family is seen waddling around in water and land.
         

Many of you will agree that parenting is no child’s play. Plus, being a single parent is even harder. But this doggo who is taking care of his two duck children is showing everyone how to dad correctly.

This tweet was posted on a Twitter account everyone should follow for prime dog content, called ‘we rate dogs’. Though initially shared in 2016, the tweet has recently sparked netizens interest after being shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’. The post, accompanied by four photos, read “Here’s a heartwarming scene of a single father raising his two pups. Downright awe-inspiring. 12/10 for everyone”.

The images that are on the horizontal top showcase the pooch hanging out with two ducklings. He plays with them on his own domain i.e. land but doesn’t forget that they’re water creatures. In the second image, the doggo can be seen swimming with the duckies. What a great dad, trying to prepare his kids for all different types of challenges that await them in this big world.

In the bottom two images, viewers see the duckies all grown up. However, one can tell that they still share a very positive relationship with their doggo dad. The unusual family is seen waddling around in water and land, the same way they did when the ducks were just babies.

The tweet has over 43,000 likes and the Reddit post has over 20,600 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how netizens reacted to the post. “He’s a good dad,” read one Twitter comment. While another individual wrote, “I’m disappointed you didn’t say paw-inspiring”. We are sort of disappointed too. That’s a perfectly good pun wasted.

Redditors had a similar reaction to the share. One person said, “What a gorgeous family. I see the resemblance”. While another Reddit user stated, “Dad is in it for the long haul”.

What are your thoughts on this cute interspecies family?

Also read | Looks like Raylan the doggo has adopted these two tiny kittens as his children. Watch

