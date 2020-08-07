e-paper
‘Pet me not’: Cat ‘says’ to its hooman. Watch hilarious video

Does this kitty want pets? Does it want to play pretend fight? Check out this cute clip to find out.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:38 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat in question.
The image shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@Lhipp)
         

If you’re familiar with feline nature, then you probably know that cats often do what their heart desires. One can expect affection from these independent beings, but usually at their own accord. The kitty in this video is no exception to the rule and in fact, is exemplifying the notion mentioned above.

Posted on Reddit on August 6, this clip is just a little over 10 seconds long. “Pet me no don’t,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to show a white-and-brown furred feline hanging out on a shelf attached to a wall. The camera person approaches the kitty and then extends a tentative hand to pet it. The cat paws at the palm for a few seconds, after which it moves away from the hooman.

Now we aren’t cat whisperers, but that expression probably meant ‘no’.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, which contains some of the cutest pictures and videos of cats mildly touching things, this video has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has nearly 4,000 upvotes and many loving comments.

Pet me NO DON’T from r/CatTaps

Here is what Redditors had to say about this kitty who is in no mood to be pet. One person said, “He never wanted pets, he wanted to play pretend fight. It was a trap all along”. Another individual further affirmed this by writing, “The eyeballs always give it away. If they ask for pets but you only see black in the eye holes, it’s a trick”.

“Scary hand rawr,” read one funny comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on the video?

