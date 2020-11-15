PIB Fact Check’s hilarious response to those asking about viral NASA image during Diwali

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:27 IST

Have you had enough of the fake NASA picture that begins circulating on social media and WhatsApp every year during Diwali. Turns out PIB’s fact check unit is tired of it too - and people’s requests to Fact Check the viral image over and over again.

In a tweet posted earlier today, PIB Fact Check posted a meme to share their reaction to those asking them about the fake NASA picture. “When we get the queries asking us to #FactCheck the viral NASA image again, and again, and again… #BurstFakeNews,” says the tweet posted with the meme.

Interestingly, the handle already shared a post about the image on November 10, days before Diwali.

“We know Diwali is incomplete without lights, diyas, and sweets. AND OFCOURSE this viral NASA image! A pre-emptive #FactCheck doesn’t hurt anyone,” they tweeted. Accompanying this caption is an image that comprises the viral image and text reading, “For the Nth time… This image is not released by NASA!”

It seems the queries around it didn't stop despite the tweet. Here’s what they tweeted earlier today:

When we get the queries asking us to #FactCheck the viral NASA image again, and again, and again…#BurstFakeNews https://t.co/Fng4AkRdtb pic.twitter.com/feECirLBk2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 15, 2020

The meme shared by PIB Fact Check today has collected over 450 likes and lots of comments.

“Wow, meme on point,” tweeted an individual. “They too got tired with this,” reacted another.

Many others posted the face with tears of joy emoji to share their reaction to the tweet.

What do you think about it?