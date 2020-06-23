Picture of doctor’s wrinkled palm after wearing gloves for 10 hours go viral. ‘Thanks,’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 15:33 IST

It has been months that the emergency workers like doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are fighting a relentless war against coronavirus. Each and every day, they go beyond their call of duty to make sure that people get proper treatment. Doing such long hours of duty while donning personal protection equipment (PPE) and masks is not an easy feat. This image, which is now going all sorts of viral on Twitter, shows one such instance of the physical toll that the long working hours take on the medical professionals.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the image on Twitter and wrote that it shows the condition of the palm of a doctor after he removed his protective suit and gloves at the end of a 10-hour-long shift.

“This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty,” Sharan tweeted. He then extended his gratitude for the medical workers and wrote, “Salute to the frontline heroes.

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered over 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated close to 8,100 retweets. The comments section of the post is flooded with people sharing all sorts of reactions. While some thanked the medical workers and other essential workers for their efforts, some showed their respect.

“Salute to frontline warriors,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute the doctors. Great work they are doing,” expressed another. “Salute to the Frontline fighters. Really appreciate their work and efforts. Hatsoff,” tweeted a third. “A big thanks to the warriors,” wrote a fourth.

