e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Pigeons fly inside Jaipur bound flight, video prompts hilarious reactions

Pigeons fly inside Jaipur bound flight, video prompts hilarious reactions

The video, which has now gone viral, shows one of the birds flying inside the cabin.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident ended up causing a delay.
The incident ended up causing a delay. (Screengrab)
         

Passengers on board a Jaipur bound GoAir flight came across two ‘co-passengers’ who ended up causing quite a commotion. While passengers were boarding the flight from Ahmedabad airport on February 28, they spotted two creatures flying around in the cabin – they were pigeons.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows one of the birds flying inside the cabin without a care in the world. In the video, people ducks and dodges as the bird flies around. A passenger even tries to catch it but fails.

The unexpected ‘flyers’ were finally shooed out of the flight but not before they ended up causing a delay of 30 minutes.

Take a look at the video which is now being shared by many:

People had lots to say on the video. Many took a hilarious route while expressing themselves. Some enquired if the birds were looking for a ‘free flight.’

“Folks just gave that pigeon a free ride,” joked a Twitter user. “Flight in flight,” wrote another. “Free may travel? [Travel free?]” wrote another.

How would you react if you come across such a surprise during your flight?

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
India to attend US-Taliban peace deal event in Doha today
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
At UP event, PM Modi underlines ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Taking cue from UP Police, Delhi cops to make rioters pay for property damage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Mauritius president stopped at Varanasi airport over excess luggage
Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears
Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
J&K to evict squatters from houses meant for Kashmiri Pandit migrants
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
If Apple launched a foldable iPhone, this is how it might look like
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news