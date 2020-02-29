Pigeons fly inside Jaipur bound flight, video prompts hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:13 IST

Passengers on board a Jaipur bound GoAir flight came across two ‘co-passengers’ who ended up causing quite a commotion. While passengers were boarding the flight from Ahmedabad airport on February 28, they spotted two creatures flying around in the cabin – they were pigeons.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows one of the birds flying inside the cabin without a care in the world. In the video, people ducks and dodges as the bird flies around. A passenger even tries to catch it but fails.

The unexpected ‘flyers’ were finally shooed out of the flight but not before they ended up causing a delay of 30 minutes.

Take a look at the video which is now being shared by many:

People had lots to say on the video. Many took a hilarious route while expressing themselves. Some enquired if the birds were looking for a ‘free flight.’

“Folks just gave that pigeon a free ride,” joked a Twitter user. “Flight in flight,” wrote another. “Free may travel? [Travel free?]” wrote another.

How would you react if you come across such a surprise during your flight?

(With inputs from ANI)