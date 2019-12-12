Pigeons with cowboy hats spotted in Las Vegas, people drop mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Someone in Vegas put tiny cowboy hats on pigeons and the outcome is concerning for many - and hilarious for some. Social media platforms got flooded with pictures of the pigeons with the hats. The birds were sighted on the roads of Las Vegas and netizens are trying to find the person behind it.

Clips and pictures shared on social media show pigeons in different localities sporting a teeny tiny cowboy hat. They became an instant hit among netizens as people greeted them with ‘howdy partner!”

Check out the clips:

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on Vegas pigeons. There are consequences to legalizing marijuana. pic.twitter.com/CdK06gauYQ — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 7, 2019

Some people, however, showed serious concern about the birds. Given that pigeons are agile birds, people pointed out that the hats shouldn’t have stayed on their heads. People further commented hinting that the hats were probably glued.

People had mixed reactions regarding the photos.

this is my favorite thing of today — cali but spelled like callie (@lilgumdropgal) December 7, 2019

This is funny. I'm not cool with it though if they are glued to the pigeons head. — Nicole❤ (@wowza_rn) December 7, 2019

How are the hats affixed? Are these wild birds or someone’s homing pigeons? I agree this looks funny, but it could be endangering or impairing these animals @NevadaSPCA ?? — Dawn K. Shanks (@DawnShanks) December 7, 2019

He’s the new sheriff in town. — Brian (@Angelsanddvils3) December 11, 2019

What do you think of these pigeons with hats?