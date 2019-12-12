e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Pigeons with cowboy hats spotted in Las Vegas, people drop mixed reactions

Clips and pictures shared on social media show pigeons in different localities sporting a teeny tiny cowboy hat.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:05 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The birds were sighted on the roads of Las Vegas.
The birds were sighted on the roads of Las Vegas.(Twitter)
         

Someone in Vegas put tiny cowboy hats on pigeons and the outcome is concerning for many - and hilarious for some. Social media platforms got flooded with pictures of the pigeons with the hats. The birds were sighted on the roads of Las Vegas and netizens are trying to find the person behind it.

Clips and pictures shared on social media show pigeons in different localities sporting a teeny tiny cowboy hat. They became an instant hit among netizens as people greeted them with ‘howdy partner!”

Check out the clips:

Some people, however, showed serious concern about the birds. Given that pigeons are agile birds, people pointed out that the hats shouldn’t have stayed on their heads. People further commented hinting that the hats were probably glued.

People had mixed reactions regarding the photos.

What do you think of these pigeons with hats?

