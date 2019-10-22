Plane ‘hijacking’ video scares people, later turns out to be a drill. Twitter angry

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:44 IST

News concerning a plane getting hijacked is a matter of seriousness and for most it’s a scary incident. Hence, when a video of a plane being ‘hijacked’ started circulating online, it sparked all sorts of reactions among people – from fear to concern.

The clip, however, turned out to be a drill video that was captured during Mexican company Interjet’s training session, reports Metro.

The video shows two members of cabin crew sitting with a tensed look on their face and a man standing in front with a gun. In the entire video, more men with guns appear and they threaten others present inside the flight.

“A plane got hijacked with passengers in Mexico hope everyone is safe,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the footage.

Since being shared on October 18, the video has gathered over three million views – and still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed about 62,000 likes and close to 34,000 retweets.

A plane got hijacked with passengers in Mexico hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/IHhN43epZC — Primo (@TheNames_JH) October 18, 2019

Initially, people dropped tweets fearing about the safety of the people onbroad. However, soon a few started doubting the authenticity of the incident and commented that it looked staged.

Turns out, they were right. It’s a drill video conducted by the Interjet that was leaked online, reports Metro. In fact, the video has been in circulating since last month and previously too social media users shared it thinking it’s a real life situation, reports Vanguardia – a local news site.

When people came to know about the truth behind the video they reacted in an angry manner. They were irked about that fact that a drill video – on such a sensitive topic - made its way online.

Here are some of the reactions:

This has to joke because how are they getting them rifles on that plane and let 1 person record it. — John Yardley (@JohnYardley91) October 18, 2019

Look how they spread fake news ,, they want the ppl scared — AROC (@thereal_aroc) October 19, 2019

Seems like a drill... no way they letting that person record that bih — neg 🇭🇹 (@monsieurjamez) October 18, 2019

Sooooo how is it that you’re the only one who’s recording and getting faces while everyone else has their hands up against the seats? — mami💜 (@yeaaaBAE) October 18, 2019

As a former flight attendant I believe this is a drill! When you’re instructed as hostages you follow. There would be no time to record so calmly and there’s no way hijackers would let you record.... it’s a high stress and high pressure situation so you won’t be thinking this — Tropiical Punch🇯🇲 (@TropiicalPunch) October 19, 2019

How are they recording without getting shot...is the person with the phone INVISIBLE?! — IDKWNTHTB 🛑 PLAYING IN UR HAIR!!! (@kierraleone_) October 19, 2019

The outrage on Twitter forced the airline to drop two tweets explaining it’s a drill and later publishing a statement.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 11:16 IST