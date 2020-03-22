Police departments take to twitter to create awareness before Janta curfew begins

it-s-viral

With less than an hour to go for the Janta curfew, the whole nation is gearing up for the self-imposed curfew that will continue for 14 long hours. During his speech on the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi urged people to stay at their homes from 7am to 9pm and avoid going out completely - unless they’re emergency workers.

To answer his call, several people - including celebrities - shared that they are going to observe Janta curfew. To make it a success, different police departments across the nation also took to Twitter to encourage people in making this day a success. While some dropped awareness and announcement videos, others urged public in amusing ways involving a dash of humour.

“Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home,” tweeted Mumbai Police. Along with it, they also shared a cartoon involving Superman.

“Niyam sahaj hai, jeet to ghar may he hoti hai [the rule is easy, you win when you stay home]” reads a caption on the creative shared by Uttar Pradesh Police’s emergency Twitter handle. They tweeted the image with a message for people to stay indoors for the day.

Uttar Pradesh Police department too shared an awareness tweet. They detailed the things one need to do for the day and along with that used different hashtags - #JantaKaCurfew, #JantaCurfewChallenge, and #CoronaKoHaranaHai

Nagpur Police shared their tweet with a dash of humour. They shared a post involving a dialogue from the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Kabir Singh. Here’s what they tweeted:

A video was also shared from official account of DCP New Delhi. It shows police officers making an appeal to people to stay at their homes from 7 am to 9 pm and observe Janta curfew:

