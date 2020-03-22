e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Police departments take to twitter to create awareness before Janta curfew begins

Police departments take to twitter to create awareness before Janta curfew begins

Police departments across the nation shared awareness videos to urge people to observe Janta curfew.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 22, 2020 06:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police departments are sharing all sorts of tweets on Janta curfew.
The police departments are sharing all sorts of tweets on Janta curfew. (Twitter/@112UttarPradesh)
         

With less than an hour to go for the Janta curfew, the whole nation is gearing up for the self-imposed curfew that will continue for 14 long hours. During his speech on the coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi urged people to stay at their homes from 7am to 9pm and avoid going out completely - unless they’re emergency workers.

To answer his call, several people - including celebrities - shared that they are going to observe Janta curfew. To make it a success, different police departments across the nation also took to Twitter to encourage people in making this day a success. While some dropped awareness and announcement videos, others urged public in amusing ways involving a dash of humour.

“Sometimes, all you need to do be a superhero is to stay home,” tweeted Mumbai Police. Along with it, they also shared a cartoon involving Superman.

“Niyam sahaj hai, jeet to ghar may he hoti hai [the rule is easy, you win when you stay home]” reads a caption on the creative shared by Uttar Pradesh Police’s emergency Twitter handle. They tweeted the image with a message for people to stay indoors for the day.

Uttar Pradesh Police department too shared an awareness tweet. They detailed the things one need to do for the day and along with that used different hashtags - #JantaKaCurfew, #JantaCurfewChallenge, and #CoronaKoHaranaHai

Nagpur Police shared their tweet with a dash of humour. They shared a post involving a dialogue from the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Kabir Singh. Here’s what they tweeted:

A video was also shared from official account of DCP New Delhi. It shows police officers making an appeal to people to stay at their homes from 7 am to 9 pm and observe Janta curfew:

Several people too have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions on Janta curfew.

tags
top news
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
India fights covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news