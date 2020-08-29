e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Preity Zinta is rightfully proud of her homegrown lemons in this cute Instagram video

Preity Zinta is rightfully proud of her homegrown lemons in this cute Instagram video

Actor Nargis Fakhri too commented on Preity Zinta’s video and wrote, “I want to come over”.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2020 08:13 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Preity Zinta holding her homegrown lemon.
The image shows Preity Zinta holding her homegrown lemon. (Instagram/@realpz)
         

Preity Zinta took to Instagram on August 28 to update netizens on her gardening adventures. The Bollywood actor appeared proud of her homegrown lemons and seeing them you may say rightfully so.

“Sorry folks! I’m so so proud of my little kitchen garden that I cannot stop showing off. It’s an incredible feeling to plant something & watch it grow. Mom you’re a rock star for making this happen,” reads the caption shared along alongside the post. The clip has been shared with multiple hashtags, including #organic, #gardening, and #lemon. “Jay dharatee maata,” is also written in Hindi which roughly translates to hail Mother Earth.

The recording shows Zinta crouched down in front of a lemon plant. She has tweezers in her hand and a bowl with two lemons already in it on her lap.

Zinta says, “Look at my nimbus (lemons). So the kitchen garden is rocking. Nimbus (lemons) are rocking. Super excited,” while cutting the lemons safely from the plants.

Check out the wholesome clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has already accumulated over 8.9 lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. Actor Nargis Fakhri commented saying, “I want to come over”.

One person stated, “Pretty”. Another individual wrote, “Superb”.

“Tutorial video please,” read one comment under the post. Many also left heart emojis under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
Elon Musk’s Neuralink venture unveils pig with computer chip in brain
South African ranger mauled to death by lions he hand-reared
South African ranger mauled to death by lions he hand-reared
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
People with diabetes at risk of severe infection: Study
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In