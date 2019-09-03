Pride of lions attacks buffalo. But wait till you watch the surprise ending

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 03, 2019

In a battle between a lone buffalo and a pack of lions, most people would place their bets on the lions to come out victorious. However, that’s not what happened in this incident recorded at reserve. A video of the incident has been shared on social media and left some shocked and a few with a valuable lesson.

While the video is from 2016, Twitter user Parveen Kaswan, IFS has reposted it and his tweet is collecting lots of reactions. The video, recorded at Kruger National Park, South Africa, shows a pride of lions trying to make a meal out a buffalo. The lions surround the buffalo ready to eat it when they suddenly break into a fight. That’s when the hurt buffalo finds its opportunity and manages to escape.

“These lions have a lesson to teach. They were having their meal but decided to fight with each other. And food walked away,” says Kaswan in his tweet. Watch:

These #lions have a lesson to teach. They were having their meal but decided to fight with each other. And food walked away. Credits in video. pic.twitter.com/e7PUaZYWnP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2019

A longer version of the video - recorded by Mike Kirkman - explains how it was two different prides attacking an entire herd of buffaloes but the lions managed to catch only that one buffalo. However, the rivalry between the prides came in their way of a filling meal.

While the original video has collected millions of views, Kaswan’s tweet, shared yesterday, has collected over 2,300 likes and more than 600 retweets.

“Beautiful lesson! Thank you so much for sharing, sir,” says a Twitter user. “Buffalo gets another day to live,” says another.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 03, 2019