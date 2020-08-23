Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks at his residence, tweets video. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine. The over-a-minute-long video also captures a few glimpses of the prime minister’s daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said. At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

PM Modi shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter along with a Hindi poem.

Since being shared on Instagram the post, till now, has gathered over 62,000 likes. Posted on Twitter less than an hour ago, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also amassed over 27,000 likes and close to 7,800 retweets.

Take a look at how people reacted:

BEST THING ON INTERNET TODAY 😍😍👏👏 PM Modi with Peacock... Amazing Visuals!! Shows how much trust the bird has in him that it is feeding from seeds kept in PM's Palms .. AWESOME❤❤ #Peacock pic.twitter.com/qSyq7CGzBb — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 23, 2020

Best picture on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/rXWUlPKemL — कटप्पा (@Katappa00) August 23, 2020

What do you think of the video?