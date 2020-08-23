e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks at his residence, tweets video. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds peacocks at his residence, tweets video. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on Instagram, as well as, Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New Delhi
The image shows PM Modi feedinga peacock.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his Instagram page in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine. The over-a-minute-long video also captures a few glimpses of the prime minister’s daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise routine, sources said. At his residence, the prime minister has also placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said.

PM Modi shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter along with a Hindi poem.

View this post on Instagram

भोर भयो, बिन शोर, मन मोर, भयो विभोर, रग-रग है रंगा, नीला भूरा श्याम सुहाना, मनमोहक, मोर निराला। रंग है, पर राग नहीं, विराग का विश्वास यही, न चाह, न वाह, न आह, गूँजे घर-घर आज भी गान, जिये तो मुरली के साथ जाये तो मुरलीधर के ताज। जीवात्मा ही शिवात्मा, अंतर्मन की अनंत धारा मन मंदिर में उजियारा सारा, बिन वाद-विवाद, संवाद बिन सुर-स्वर, संदेश मोर चहकता मौन महकता।

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

Since being shared on Instagram the post, till now, has gathered over 62,000 likes. Posted on Twitter less than an hour ago, the video has collected over 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also amassed over 27,000 likes and close to 7,800 retweets.

Take a look at how people reacted:

What do you think of the video?

