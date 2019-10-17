e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweets cute video of Gul Panag’s son. Calls him ‘extremely adorable’

The video shows Panag pointing towards an image of PM Narendra Modi and asking her son to identify the person.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has amassed over 1.7 lakh views – and the numbers are increasing. (Twitter/@GulPanag)
         

Actor Gul Panag, on October 16, took to Twitter to share a video of her son and the adorable video has amused many – including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her tweet Panag wrote that her son Nihal “promptly identifies” PM Modi in magazines and newspapers. “Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it “for the camera,’” she further added.

The video shows Panag pointing towards an image of PM Narendra Modi and asking her son to identify the person. Quickly, the kid identifies the prime minister.

Till now, the video has amassed over 1.7 lakh views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 7,900 likes and close to 1,000 retweets.

Eventually, the video captured prime minister’s attention and he retweeted it.

People dished out different sorts of comments on both the posts. While some were busy admiring the cuteness of the video, some praised PM Modi.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:42 IST

