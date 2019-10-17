Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweets cute video of Gul Panag’s son. Calls him ‘extremely adorable’

it-s-viral

Actor Gul Panag, on October 16, took to Twitter to share a video of her son and the adorable video has amused many – including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her tweet Panag wrote that her son Nihal “promptly identifies” PM Modi in magazines and newspapers. “Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it “for the camera,’” she further added.

The video shows Panag pointing towards an image of PM Narendra Modi and asking her son to identify the person. Quickly, the kid identifies the prime minister.

So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag pic.twitter.com/lQCLWqQOeZ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 16, 2019

Till now, the video has amassed over 1.7 lakh views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 7,900 likes and close to 1,000 retweets.

Eventually, the video captured prime minister’s attention and he retweeted it.

Extremely adorable!



Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

People dished out different sorts of comments on both the posts. While some were busy admiring the cuteness of the video, some praised PM Modi.

What do you think of the video?

