Pune Police Commissioner tweets PSA on the importance of social distancing. Watch

People are calling the video a creative way to share an important message.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:40 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screenshot from the video that showcases why social distancing is important.
A screenshot from the video that showcases why social distancing is important. (Twitter/@CPPuneCity)
         

Over the past few months, you may have seen several PSAs on how to keep yourself safe during the ongoing pandemic. Here’s another one that’s been shared on the Twitter handle of Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham. The clip, since being shared, has been receiving several reactions from tweeple who’re calling it a creative way to share a message.

Created by Vaibhav Piwlatkar as the clip says, the video showcases the importance of staying at home and maintaining social distancing in order to save oneself from the virus.

Just 51 seconds long, the video makes for an interesting watch. Take a look:

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 500 likes and several reactions from tweeple.

“Nice. Very creative!” writes an individual. “Brilliant,” comments another. “Being responsible is the safest,” adds a third.

Authorities, every now and then, take to social media to continuously create awareness about the precautionary measures one should take to stay safe. Just a day ago, Mumbai Police used a reference from a popular TV series to drive home an essential message which talks about the importance of wearing masks.

What do you think about this video?

