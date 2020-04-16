Pune Police interrupt friends’ plan to meet during lockdown with hilarious tweet

it-s-viral

Lockdown 2.0 is in effect and that means people will have to wait just a little longer to meet their friends and other acquaintances. While many are abiding by the protocol for their own safety, some not so much. Just like these friends who were making a plan on Twitter to meet each other. After all, as one of them wrote in their tweets, they live across the road from each other. Turns out, their plan may take a while to materialize given how Pune Police interrupted it. Their reply to these friends is making people chuckle and has gone viral.

It all started when Twitter users Parth and Jaggu discussed how they could meet before May 3 (when the lockdown ends) in various tweets.

We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — jaggu (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

Enter Pune Police. “Hey! Even we’d like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (Just tell us where and when),” they tweeted.

Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

The tweet made many laugh out loud. Since being posted on April 14, the tweet has collected over 14,500 likes and more than 3,200 likes - and still counting. Many posted comments praising Pune Police.

“The person who is handling this account salute to you, boss,” wrote a Twitter user. “Damn! Please do a live telecast of this meetup,” joked another. “Good to see Pune Police still retaining the humor though being under tremendous pressure... Salute,” posted a third.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

Pune police meets Jagu after this tweet 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Mpr5Soyb6A — Nilesh Patil (@Nilesh78245137) April 14, 2020

What do you think of Pune Police’s response?