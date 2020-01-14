Pune Police posts savage reply to man who asked for woman’s number

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:56 IST

Pune Police recently dished out a savage reply to a Twitter user asking for a woman’s number and their answer has now won hearts on the micro-blogging site. It all started when a woman took to the site to ask the department for the number of Dhanori police station. The department obliged and gave the number.

However, another Twitter user decided to reply to the woman’s tweet and asked Pune Police for her number. The department, in turn, came up with an apt reply.

Before knowing what Pune Police replied, take a look at the conversation between the woman and the department.

@PuneCityPolice Can I get the number of Dhanori police station please. Need urgently! — Nidhi Doshi (@nidhidoshi12) January 12, 2020

Yes madam, this is 020- 27171190 dhanori police chowki contact number. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Here’s what the man asked:

@PuneCityPolice can i get her number please ? — Chiklu (@abirchiklu) January 12, 2020

“Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number,” Pune police wrote in their reply tweet. Further adding, they respect the person’s privacy and he can DM his number.

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

Since being shared on January 12, the tweet by Pune police has garnered close to 16,000 likes and over 3,700 retweets.

Tweeple connected well with the reply and their comments expressed the same. While some condemned the man for such a question, others couldn’t stop applauding the department’s gesture. Here’s how they reacted:

You made me smile 😊, rarely happens nowadays. — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) January 12, 2020

The person handling this tweeter account deserves a salute, great respect to you sir, and thank you for making our life safe. — Haresh Jaiswal 💎 (@JaiswalHaresh) January 12, 2020

I'm your Jabra fan Pune police 😂😂 — Nivedita 💫 (@nivedit70981666) January 12, 2020

Just a few days back, on January 7, a tweet by the Pune Police ticked people’s funny bone. It was a witty reply to a picture of two traffic violators.

What do you think of the department’s reply?