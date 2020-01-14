e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Pune Police posts savage reply to man who asked for woman’s number

Pune Police posts savage reply to man who asked for woman’s number

The tweet in which Pune police replied to the man has garnered over 16,000 likes.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pune Police won Twitter with their reply to a man.
Pune Police won Twitter with their reply to a man.(Twitter)
         

Pune Police recently dished out a savage reply to a Twitter user asking for a woman’s number and their answer has now won hearts on the micro-blogging site. It all started when a woman took to the site to ask the department for the number of Dhanori police station. The department obliged and gave the number.

However, another Twitter user decided to reply to the woman’s tweet and asked Pune Police for her number. The department, in turn, came up with an apt reply.

Before knowing what Pune Police replied, take a look at the conversation between the woman and the department.

Here’s what the man asked:

“Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number,” Pune police wrote in their reply tweet. Further adding, they respect the person’s privacy and he can DM his number.

Since being shared on January 12, the tweet by Pune police has garnered close to 16,000 likes and over 3,700 retweets.

Tweeple connected well with the reply and their comments expressed the same. While some condemned the man for such a question, others couldn’t stop applauding the department’s gesture. Here’s how they reacted:

Just a few days back, on January 7, a tweet by the Pune Police ticked people’s funny bone. It was a witty reply to a picture of two traffic violators.

What do you think of the department’s reply?

tags
top news
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
WPI inflation surged to 2.59 per cent in December, stung by onion price rise
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal Recipes

don't miss

latest news

india news