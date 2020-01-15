Punjabi mundas paho bhangra in snow-clad Solang Valley. Watch viral video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:25 IST

When you search for Solang Valley or activities to try out at the hill station on Google, doing bhangra in the snow isn’t likely to show up. Yet, a group of men from Khalsa College performed some special dance moves in Solang Valley and now it’s all over social media. If you love the hills, snow or bhangra, this video is tailor-made for you.

The video has been shared on Facebook by “Khalsa College Amritsar. ‘Bhangra & Jhumar’”. The clip shows a group of men pulling off some stellar bhangra moves in the snow-clad Solang Valley of Himachal Pradesh to the track Sahiba by Simiran Kaur Dhadli. What’s more amazing is that it’s snowing while they’re dancing, making the video that more fun to watch.

Since being shared about a week ago, the video has collected almost 3,000 shares and more than 2,700 reactions. People have been left mesmerized by the dance performance and are posting some wonderful comments praising the group. Some have even tagged their friends and suggested they try something like this too.

“Ultimate performance veero,” says a Facebook user. “Nice performance and location,” says another. “Awesome dance,” comments a third.

What do you think of this performance?