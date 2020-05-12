e-paper
Puppers paw paint beautiful artwork for their grandma as a Mother’s Day gift. Watch

Regular doggos or Michel-paw-ngelo? You decide.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 20:10 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog standing in front of their artwork
The image shows the dog standing in front of their artwork(TikTok/@lizzy.inthehizzy)
         

May 10 marked the celebration of Mother’s Day in some parts of the world. Many hooman children showered their moms with words of affirmation and sweet gifts. Just 24-hours after the celebratory day, this pet parent posted a video of how her doggos prepared a very special Mother’s Day gift for their grandma.

This 15-second-long clip was shared on TikTok from a dog mom’s account who goes by the name Kiki. The video has been sweetly captioned, “The pups made their grandma a cute Mother’s Day gift”.

The recording starts with a hooman hand painting the background for the artwork. Then the pet parent puts paint on the paws of the dogs. The puppers press their coloured paws onto the sheet of paper, creating beautiful designs. The end product of this little paw painting exercise is so stunning that we’ll let you check it out for yourself.

@lizzy.inthehizzy

The pups made their grandma a cute Mother’s days gift🌺 ##fyp ##fypage ##happymothersday ##mothers ##dogsoftiktok ##dogs ##lovedogs

♬ original sound - yoitsblueskies

Since being shared, the clip has been watched more than 76,300 times on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the Michel-paw-ngelos. One person said, “They look so proud”. As they should be, that is some highbrow artistry. While another wrote, “The second dog is like: it’s not as good but I did my best Ma”.

“If this isn’t the cutest thing ever,” read one comment. While another TikToker stated, “Their faces at the end are everything”.

What are your thoughts on these painter pups?

