Raja and Rani get married in Bengaluru, they're horses. Twitter reacts

Raja and Rani get married in Bengaluru, they’re horses. Twitter reacts

The activist, who conducted the marriage, says he is all for love and urged anti-Valentine’s Day supporters not to oppose lovers and their Valentine’s Day celebration.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 15, 2020 12:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Sweets were distributed to all the guests who had participated in the Valentine’s Day marriage.
Sweets were distributed to all the guests who had participated in the Valentine's Day marriage. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Raja and Rani got married on Valentine’s Day at Cubbon Park here. The bride and the groom were decked up in bridal finery were heralded with traditional wedding music with nadaswaram and thavil (percussion) . The catch was that the married couple were horses.

Pro-Kannada activist and Kannada Vatal Party chairman Vatal Nagaraj performed the marriage ceremony of the two horses. Nagaraj gave a dhoti and shirt to Raja (male horse) and a saree along with a taali (mangal sutra) to Rani (female horse).

ANI took to Twitter to share an image of the newly married couple too:

The tweet sparked all sorts of reactions among people. Whiles some were surprised, others congratulated the couple. A few also took hilarious routes to express themselves.

Nagaraj has been conducting such ceremonies in the past too. Last year he had married off two sheep- Jacob and Carolyn in a similar ceremony. The activist says he is all for love and urged anti-Valentine’s Day supporters not to oppose lovers and their Valentine’s Day celebration.

He also urged the Central government and the Karnataka state governments to give Rs 1 lakh and RS 50,000 respectively to the “lovers to support their love” by helping them get married.

Meanwhile, sweets were distributed to all the guests who had participated in the Valentine’s Day marriage ceremony of the horses.

