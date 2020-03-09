e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Random biker’s tracker turns him into a robbery suspect. Here’s what happened

Random biker’s tracker turns him into a robbery suspect. Here’s what happened

“I didn’t know what it was about, but I knew the police wanted to get something from me,” said the man.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 09, 2020 11:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The man uses a fitness-tracking app to record his bike rides (representational image).
The man uses a fitness-tracking app to record his bike rides (representational image). (Unsplash)
         
Highlights
  • Zachary McCoy hails from Florida
  • He learnt authorities are trying to get his personal information
  • Authorities were investigating a burglary in the area

Zachary McCoy, a 30-year-old man from Florida, became a suspect in a burglary crime after Google tracked his bike riding history which said he passed a burglarized home three times on the day crime happened.

McCoy learnt that authorities were attempting to use a ‘geofence warrant’ to get his personal information after Google sent him a notice mentioning a case number.

Geofence warrants are used by authorities to collect the Google geolocation of every single person who was in a designated area at the time of a crime.

McCoy searched for it on the Gainesville Police Department’s website and found a one-page investigation report on the burglary of an elderly woman’s home 10 months earlier, nbcnews.com reported on Saturday.

“I didn’t know what it was about, but I knew the police wanted to get something from me, I was afraid I was going to get charged with something, I don’t know what,” McCoy said in a recent interview.

The authorities were investigating a burglary case at a 97-year-old woman’s home, which is less than a mile away from McCoy’s home. As McCoy used a fitness-tracking app, RunKeeper, to record his rides using Android’s location, the authorities got to know that he passed the victim’s home three times that day.

“It was a nightmare scenario. I was using an app to see how many miles I rode my bike and now it was putting me at the scene of the crime. And I was the lead suspect,” McCoy said.

Later, authorities said that they have not received any identifying information from Google and the data was not enough to charge someone with a crime.

tags
top news
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Kerala girl, Jammu man test positive for covid-19, India records 42 cases
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Coronavirus fear spooks markets as nearly Rs 5 lakh cr investor money wiped off
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Covid-19: What we know and what we don’t
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
‘Verma ji ki beti’ does Rohtak proud
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news