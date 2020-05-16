Rare blue dragons spotted on the beach, experts warn no one should touch them. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:31 IST

From time to time, Mother Nature surprises us with things so extraordinary and unusual that they make us gasp in wonder. The tiny, rare, and mesmerisingly beautiful blue dragon is one such creation of nature. However, don’t let their size or beauty fool you as they’re also known for packing powerful stings.

Though they often keep away from the shore, once in a while they wash up on the beaches and this time it was in Padre Island, Texas. The national park located in the Island took to Facebook to share the story but also dropped a note of caution.

Besides explaining about the creature, the park wrote “if you see a dragon in the park, be amazed as they are a rare find, but also keep your distance!” They also shared two images of the beautiful blue-coloured creatures and gave the photo credit to a person named Hunter Lane.

While some thanked the park for handing out information about this beautiful creation of nature, others were simply amazed to see the images. Some people wrote that this is the first time they came to know about the existence of blue dragons.

“Fascinating but scary looking!” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow never knew one existed, cool looking thing,” expressed another. “Very interesting and awesome. Thanks for sharing,” commented a third. “They are gorgeous!! Lethal yet lovely,” wrote a third.