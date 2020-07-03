e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rare rhino takes mud bath, happy video gets over 1 million views

Rare rhino takes mud bath, happy video gets over 1 million views

The video has gathered over 1.1 million views till now – and the numbers are only increasing.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:51 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rare rhino enjoying a mud bath.
The image shows the rare rhino enjoying a mud bath. (Twitter/@Siti Nurbaya Bakar)
         

If ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ had a face, it would be of this happy hippo enjoying a mud bath. A video captures the playful antics of the animal and now, after being shared on Twitter, it’s making people go “aww.”

Shared by Indonesia’s Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the video captures a glimpse of the rare Javan rhinoceros.

The minister’s tweet, when translated from Indonesian, details that the video was captured by a trap camera at the Ujung Kulon National Park in Pandeglang, Indonesia.

In a few following tweets, the minister also revealed information about the wild animal. Turns out, the rhino is about seven years old and it was taking a mud bath to maintain its body temperature. Also, the mud provides necessary minerals to the animal’s body.

The video, which has already amassed over 1.1 million views, shows the rhino enjoying itself with gusto. It won’t be wrong to say that the video is 30 seconds of pure joy.

The video, since being shared, has tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments they shared on the post.

“Will I ever be this happy?,” wondered a Twitter user. “This is what they do and it’s so cute,” expressed another. “So precious!” exclaimed a third. “So beautiful and peaceful,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the rhino enjoying a mud bath?

Also Read | Elephants brothers Jasiri and Faraja’s friendly fight in the mud is a treat to watch

tags
top news
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In