Ratan Tata turns to Insta family to find abandoned dog a loving home

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:02 IST

Highlights Rata Tata has shared a post asking if anyone can adopt a dog named Sur

His post is getting tremendous response

Tata had earlier shared a similar post that led to the adoption of an abandoned dog named Myra

Rata Tata has once again sought the help of his Instagram family to help him find a loving home for an adorable dog. In November last year, he shared a heartening post about an abandoned dog named Myra who needed a forever home. Thanks to the post, Myra found a loving family. Now, Tata has urged his Insta followers to show the same compassion for a dog named Sur.

“After having changed families multiple times, ‘Sur’ no longer has a family to look after her. One can still see the spirit and love she carries and the hope to belong somewhere,” he says in his most recent post.

Saying how heartbreaking it can be to get attached to someone and never see them again, Tata has asked if there’s anyone who can open their home to Sur.

Just like last time, this time too, potential dog parents are asked to fill out a form. It says the appeal is for people in Pune. “Sur has been vaccinated and is loving and playful towards humans as well as other dogs,” it says further.

Like the previous form, this one too mentions: “Please do not try to adopt Sur in order to get Mr. Tata’s attention. Please do not fill this form if you intend to keep her at a farmhouse or vacation house. She has to be with a family.”

Tata has linked the form in his Instagram bio.

“I truly wait for the day when we no longer have to do this again,” he says at the end of the post.

Not unlike last time, this post too has won a ton of love and received several responses. Since being shared a few hours ago, it has collected over two lakh likes and more than 800 comments - and counting. Several people have come forward and said they’d love to take Sur home. Many others have praised Tata.

“Sir, the last line is all we wait for, hope she finds one soon,” says an Instagram user. “She is so beautiful,” says another. “So much respect for you sir! You are using your platform to help find a home for these furry angels,” says a third.

What do you think of Rata Tata’s post? Do you know anyone who’d love to take Sur home?