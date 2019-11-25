e-paper
Ratan Tata looks for forever home for abandoned dog. Post wins Internet

In the post, shared on November 24, Ratan Tata has appealed for the adoption of a nine-month-old Labrador puppy, winning the hearts of many on social media.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:10 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pictures and caption describing the furry little girl are heart-melting.
The pictures and caption describing the furry little girl are heart-melting.(Instagram/@ratantata)
         

Business tycoon Ratan Tata’s love for dogs is well known. In fact, Tata has ensured that assistance for any kind of dog is paw-ssible. His latest Instgram post is no different. In the post, shared on November 24, Ratan Tata has appealed for the adoption of a nine-month-old Labrador puppy, winning the hearts of many on social media.

“Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t,” Ratan Tata wrote describing how the dog, Myra, was abandoned by its owners.

The pictures and caption describing the furry little girl are heart-melting. “The kindness in 9 month old Myra’s eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family,” he added in the post.

Ratan Tata also shared a link detailing steps for Myra’s adoption. “Please do not try to adopt Myra in order to get Mr. Tata’s attention. Please do not fill this form if you intend to keep her at a farmhouse or vacation house. She has to be with a family,” it says followed by a form.

The post, since being shared, has gathered over two lakh likes - and counting. The comments section is flooded with people requesting to adopt the little angel.

Recently, a post shared on Humans of Bombay, details how Ratan Tata offered a Mumbai man a job after he was impressed with the man’s initiative of saving lives of stray dogs.

What do you think of this heartfelt post?

