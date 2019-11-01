‘Real life’ scary Halloween story goes viral. It’ll send a chill down your spine

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:02 IST

Though Halloween is over, many tweets related to this day are still doing their rounds on social media. Not just images and videos of costumes and celebrations, Halloween horror stories too are keeping netizend busy.

One such person is Twitter user Grady Hendrix who dished out a thread that has now scared many. However, his story is not about a ghost or other-worldly happenings. What makes his story all the more frightening is his claim that it’s a real life incident.

“Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old,” tweeted Hendrix.

In the thread, he details how, as a kid, he would sneak out of his room to the kitchen to satisfy his midnight hunger pangs.

Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old.#ScaryStories — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

When I turned 9 I realized I could sneak downstairs after everyone was asleep and eat anything I wanted in the fridge. No one ever noticed! — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

I could make a peanut butter, Cheez Whiz, & mayo sandwich, eat leftover pizza, scrape off the icing from birthday cakes - as long as I was careful I could do anything! — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Creeping down was the hardest part. I had to navigate the pitch dark house all the way downstairs in total darkness like a tiny ninja. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

One night in May, '81 we ordered from Fish & Shrimp House. I waited until everyone was asleep & crept downstairs to eat the leftover sweet n’sour pork. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

During one such venture, he encountered something creepy – a man sitting at their kitchen counter. By the time he managed to wake up his parents, the man disappeared.

It took forever. I finally stepped into the totally dark den & let down my guard. All of a sudden I heard a fork click on the counter. I froze. The microwave clock light showed the outline of a man sitting at our kitchen counter. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

He couldn’t see me, but I saw him: a skinny guy, eating our leftovers, and drinking our milk from the carton. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

They made way too much noise & took way too long & by the time they got downstairs the kitchen was empty. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Everyone said I read too many horror comics so they blew off what I said. But no way was I pouring milk on my cereal. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

I started tracking the position of everything in the kitchen. One day the paper napkin holder was on the wrong side of the counter. Another day a mug was in the sink that was NOT there the night before. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

My bedroom door didn’t lock so I kept a steak knife under my pillow. I must’ve stabbed myself in the hand 1000 times checking to make sure it was there. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Similar instances followed and one day he even saw someone staring at him from his room’s air vent. Despite his repeated pleas that there was someone hiding in their house, his parents didn’t believe him because they could never spot anyone.

Then in August, I was in my room reading when I looked up. There’s an A/C vent over my bed. Behind the vent a pair of eyes were watching me. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

I freaked & raised hell until my parents searched our attic and the crawl space under our house. Nothing. I wasn’t very popular for a few weeks. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

One day, however, the truth unveiled itself when Hendrix’s house was filled with a pungent smell coming from the vent. Soon, the source of the smell was discovered and it was a stuff of nightmares. We’ll let you read his tweets to find out what caused the smell:

The last week of August our house started to smell. One night, rice fell out of the vent over my bed. Maggots. The A/C people said something had probably crawled into our vents & died. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Turns out what had crawled into our vents & died was the guy. We lived in an old house with lots of space between the walls & big ducts. He’d been living in them since May. At least. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

In few more tweets, Hendrix described what happed after this scary discovery:

He’d put a foam pad beside my bedroom vent so he’d be comfortable while he watched me. The police said he’d made lots of "drawings" but when I asked they pretended they hadn’t said anything. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

No one ever identified him. He was buried as a John Doe. To this day I can’t look inside the vents in houses. — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

But sometimes when I'm at someone’s house I’ll smell a little BO coming from their central air conditioning, and I’ll wonder who’s living back there in their ducts. Who's living in the dark? — Grady Hendrix (@grady_hendrix) October 30, 2019

Since being shared on October 30, the post has gone all kinds of viral. It’s clear from about 62,000 likes and close to 22,000 retweets it has gathered till now. People couldn’t stop commenting about the eerie feeling they felt after reading the thread. Some even wrote that they’ll have trouble sleeping. A few, however, raised questions on the authenticity of the incident.

Dammit I thought it was a cute story about being scared by dad or an older brother. 😱 — Florida Flan (@FloridaFlan) October 30, 2019

Well, I won’t be staring down into the floor vent in my bathroom while on the toilet anymore. — It’s just Chrissy🏳️‍🌈🥱🤷🏻‍♀️ (@XtinaGhastly) October 30, 2019

This. Is. Unsettling. — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) October 30, 2019

I actually can not sleep now because of this — Kathryn (@NoWeHaventMet) October 30, 2019

Did this Halloween story scare you?

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:00 IST