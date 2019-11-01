e-paper
‘Real life’ scary Halloween story goes viral. It’ll send a chill down your spine

What makes Grady Hendrix’s story all the more frightening is his claim that it’s a real life incident.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared the post has gathered 62,000 likes and close to 22,000 retweets.
Since being shared the post has gathered 62,000 likes and close to 22,000 retweets.
         

Though Halloween is over, many tweets related to this day are still doing their rounds on social media. Not just images and videos of costumes and celebrations, Halloween horror stories too are keeping netizend busy.

One such person is Twitter user Grady Hendrix who dished out a thread that has now scared many. However, his story is not about a ghost or other-worldly happenings. What makes his story all the more frightening is his claim that it’s a real life incident.

His stories, as he claims in his tweets is a real-life happenings, makes it all the more frightening.

“Everyone’s telling scary stories for Halloween so I’ll talk about something that happened to me when I was a kid because hey, trauma never gets old,” tweeted Hendrix.

In the thread, he details how, as a kid, he would sneak out of his room to the kitchen to satisfy his midnight hunger pangs.

During one such venture, he encountered something creepy – a man sitting at their kitchen counter. By the time he managed to wake up his parents, the man disappeared.

Similar instances followed and one day he even saw someone staring at him from his room’s air vent. Despite his repeated pleas that there was someone hiding in their house, his parents didn’t believe him because they could never spot anyone.

One day, however, the truth unveiled itself when Hendrix’s house was filled with a pungent smell coming from the vent. Soon, the source of the smell was discovered and it was a stuff of nightmares. We’ll let you read his tweets to find out what caused the smell:

In few more tweets, Hendrix described what happed after this scary discovery:

Since being shared on October 30, the post has gone all kinds of viral. It’s clear from about 62,000 likes and close to 22,000 retweets it has gathered till now. People couldn’t stop commenting about the eerie feeling they felt after reading the thread. Some even wrote that they’ll have trouble sleeping. A few, however, raised questions on the authenticity of the incident.

Did this Halloween story scare you?

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:00 IST

