e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Redditors are freaking out at this pic of a kitchen aisle. Can you spot what it is?

Redditors are freaking out at this pic of a kitchen aisle. Can you spot what it is?

The image shared in the post may send a shiver down one’s spine.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:10 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The spooky image shared on Reddit is shocking netizens.
The spooky image shared on Reddit is shocking netizens.(Reddit)
         

Ghosts- Do they exist or is it just a hoax? This question results in different answers from different people. But, whichever answer you pick, this Reddit post may intrigue you if you are also curious about this particular topic. Even if you’re not, the image shared in the post may send a shiver down your spine.

The post shared by Reddit user @oopyspoopyman shows an aisle leading towards the kitchen. “After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this,” reads the caption alongside the image.

Take a look at the post and be sure to zoom in:

After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this. from r/Ghosts

Did you see it? Well you’re not alone. Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 6,200 upvotes along with several comments. While some were shocked to see the eerie figure, others expressed that the person should leave the house as soon as possible. Many also pointed out that the figure looked like the child-ghost from the horror movie The Grudge.

“This scared the hell out of me,, looks like the kid from The Grudge,” wrote a Redditor. “Did not believe you. Zoomed in. Flipped out. Then noped out,” said another. “I zoomed in and was thinking there’s nothing and almost threw my iPad off my lap,” commented a third.

However, a few Redditors suggested that the image may be doctored.

“Is there a possibility of the image being photoshopped?” asked an individual. To which one replied, “I really doubt the image is photoshopped, it just looks like a white mask poking around the door to me”. One netizen simply replied, “It’s a ghostly supernatural spooky coincidence”.

What do you think of this post? Did you spot the ghost as well?

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support, says MSP will continue
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
LIVE: TRS leaders protest in Telangana in support of Bharat Bandh
LIVE: TRS leaders protest in Telangana in support of Bharat Bandh
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In