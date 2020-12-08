Redditors are freaking out at this pic of a kitchen aisle. Can you spot what it is?

Ghosts- Do they exist or is it just a hoax? This question results in different answers from different people. But, whichever answer you pick, this Reddit post may intrigue you if you are also curious about this particular topic. Even if you’re not, the image shared in the post may send a shiver down your spine.

The post shared by Reddit user @oopyspoopyman shows an aisle leading towards the kitchen. “After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this,” reads the caption alongside the image.

Take a look at the post and be sure to zoom in:

Did you see it? Well you’re not alone. Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 6,200 upvotes along with several comments. While some were shocked to see the eerie figure, others expressed that the person should leave the house as soon as possible. Many also pointed out that the figure looked like the child-ghost from the horror movie The Grudge.

“This scared the hell out of me,, looks like the kid from The Grudge,” wrote a Redditor. “Did not believe you. Zoomed in. Flipped out. Then noped out,” said another. “I zoomed in and was thinking there’s nothing and almost threw my iPad off my lap,” commented a third.

However, a few Redditors suggested that the image may be doctored.

“Is there a possibility of the image being photoshopped?” asked an individual. To which one replied, “I really doubt the image is photoshopped, it just looks like a white mask poking around the door to me”. One netizen simply replied, “It’s a ghostly supernatural spooky coincidence”.

What do you think of this post? Did you spot the ghost as well?