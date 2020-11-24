e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Rest in peace Lupo: Prince William and Kate Middleton bid goodbye to pet dog after 9 years

Rest in peace Lupo: Prince William and Kate Middleton bid goodbye to pet dog after 9 years

An English cocker spaniel, Lupo was gifted to William and Kate, both 38, as an early Christmas present in 2011.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Washington
The image shows Prince George playing with Lupo.
The image shows Prince George playing with Lupo.(Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)
         

Prince William and Kate Middleton condoled the death of their “dear dog, Lupo,” who died last weekend.

Condoling the demise of Lupo, in a heart-breaking message posted to their Kensington Royal Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called him “the heart of our family for the past nine years.”

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C,” the post read.

An English cocker spaniel, Lupo was gifted to William and Kate, both 38, as an early Christmas present in 2011, according to The Sun. He is said to have been bred from a dog owned by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

As reported by Page Six, in addition to the Cambridges, Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, also posted an emotional tribute to Lupo on social media.

“It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old,” James wrote Sunday.

“Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy,” he continued.

Page Six reported that Lupo was featured in several official portraits over the years, including a sweet family shot of the Cambridges after Prince George’s birth in 2013.

