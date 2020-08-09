e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Historic Mayflower ship’s replica set to dock at Plymouth

Historic Mayflower ship’s replica set to dock at Plymouth

The ship began the slow return home last month after spending the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million worth of renovations.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:56 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
PLYMOUTH
The Mayflower II is slated to complete the final leg of its journey on Monday.
The Mayflower II is slated to complete the final leg of its journey on Monday.(Instagram/@officialmayflower)
         

A replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago this year is returning home following extensive renovations.

The Mayflower II is slated to complete the final leg of its journey on Monday when it docks at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction is also expected to travel from New Bedford to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne this weekend.

The ship began the slow return home last month after spending the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million worth of renovations.

The ship under restoration.
The ship under restoration. ( Instagram/@officialmayflower )

It stopped in New London, Connecticut, but had to scrub a planned visit to Newport, Rhode Island this week because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state.

The ship also made an unscheduled stop at New Bedford’s State Pier to shelter during Tropical Storm Isaias. A cruise into Boston Harbor alongside the USS Constitution was previously cancelled because of the pandemic.

The original plan had called for a celebratory departure in late April with several stops at southern New England ports before a May arrival.

The Mayflower II has been a major tourist attraction and educational tool since it arrived in Plymouth as a gift from England in 1957.

tags
top news
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In