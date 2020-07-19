e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Rhino resting on highway returns to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Watch

Rhino resting on highway returns to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Watch

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tweeted a video of the rhino.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rhino eating leaves.
The image shows the rhino eating leaves. (Twitter/@kaziranga_)
         

A video of a rhino resting on a highway as cars pass went all sorts of viral yesterday. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve took to Twitter to inform that the animal had strayed away from the park and was seen resting on the side of the road. The park authorities, along with Nagaon District Police, quickly reached the area to guard the animal and try to guide it back to the rescue centre.

The park has now shared a happy updated on Twitter prompting people to tweet tons of appreciative comments. They wrote that the rhino is now back inside the park territory. With the help of the Kaziranga staff, who are feeding him his natural food, the animal is also regaining his strength.

“We along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area for his safety. Thank you everyone for the support,” the park tweeted and concluded the post. They also shared a video which shows the animal eating leaves.

Since being shared a few hours back, the video has gathered over 2,600 views – and counting. People lauded the efforts of the officials.

What do you think of the video?

