Rickshaw puller wraps dog in blanket, gives it a ride. Seen heartening pics yet?

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:50 IST

Many places across India are experiencing intense cold. The dip in mercury is proving to be tough not just for humans but animals too. Thankfully, there are some who are going out of their way to help these creatures combat it. And, a tweet about one such act of kindness has now created quite a stir online.

“Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later,” along with this one line caption, a Twitter user dropped two images involving a rickshaw puller and a dog. The images show a dog wrapped up in a blanket riding the vehicle.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

Since being shared a few hours back, the tweet has warmed up hearts of many. It’s clear from the varied comments people dropped on the tweet. It has also gathered over 3,000 likes.

While some praised the man, a few dropped comments trying to identify the duo and the area where the image was clicked.

“Sweetest thing on the Internet today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such an emotional and inspirational picture,” commented another. “Thank you,” simply wrote another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Wow! Shahi Sawari — Abhinav Krishna (@ak1kio8me002) January 2, 2020

this is near near holy family hospital on maulana azad road. it's almost their every day routine. seen it multiple times — Abhisek Shah (@AbhisekShah16) January 2, 2020

How sweet!! They both are honest and loyal to each other... mutual respect also there.. 👌👌👌 kudos man!! — KK (@KETAN84594077) January 2, 2020

What do you think of the images?