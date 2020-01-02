e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Rickshaw puller wraps dog in blanket, gives it a ride. Seen heartening pics yet?

Since being shared a few hours back, the tweet has warmed up hearts of many.

Jan 02, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the rickshaw puller and the dog. (Twitter/@sevdazola)
         

Many places across India are experiencing intense cold. The dip in mercury is proving to be tough not just for humans but animals too. Thankfully, there are some who are going out of their way to help these creatures combat it. And, a tweet about one such act of kindness has now created quite a stir online.

“Zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later,” along with this one line caption, a Twitter user dropped two images involving a rickshaw puller and a dog. The images show a dog wrapped up in a blanket riding the vehicle.

Since being shared a few hours back, the tweet has warmed up hearts of many. It’s clear from the varied comments people dropped on the tweet. It has also gathered over 3,000 likes.

While some praised the man, a few dropped comments trying to identify the duo and the area where the image was clicked.

“Sweetest thing on the Internet today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such an emotional and inspirational picture,” commented another. “Thank you,” simply wrote another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the images?

