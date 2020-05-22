e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Robot dog manages flock of sheep. Video sparks uneasy thoughts among people

Robot dog manages flock of sheep. Video sparks uneasy thoughts among people

The video has sparked varied reactions among people.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 13:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the robot dog named Spot herding sheep.
The image shows the robot dog named Spot herding sheep. (YouTube/ Rocos - Robot Operations Platform)
         

A video, featuring an autonomous canine, a robot dog, has created quite a stir online. Shared on technology company Rocos’ YouTube page, the video shows the use of the robot named spot, made by Boston Dynamics, in the agricultural industry - precisely, in managing a flock of sheep.

While the technological advancement amazed some, most netizens didn’t warm up to this shepherd robot. A few also wrote that this is the kind of innovation which will result in ‘AI robot apocalypse’ in future. For the uninitiated, the term describes a hypothetical scenario where AI overpowers humans to become the dominant form of intelligence on Earth.

“The use of autonomous robots in agriculture is increasing the efficiency of food production. Robots, like Spot from Boston Dynamics, increase accuracy in yield estimates, relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming,” the company wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has already garnered over 3.6 lakh views and tons of comments. While a few praised the innovation, others were not-so-happy.

“This is amazing,” wrote a YouTube user. “Herding sheep now, but herding people later. An army of armored and armed robot dogs would be formidable,” commented another. “That moment you realise you’ll be the sheep,” wrote a third.

A few were also reminded of a specific episode about robot dogs from the Netflix series Black Mirror, a fictional futuristic anthology series that shows how technology manipulates human behaviour.

“We’re close to Metalhead, Black Mirror is actually a glimpse into the future,” expressed a commenter. “I’m afraid because I watched the Black Mirror,” wrote another.

The dog has been programmed with “remote mission” capabilities which will allow them to operate in hard-to-reach hillsides, reports Evening Standard.

“Our customers are augmenting their human workforces to automate physical processes that are often dull, dirty, or dangerous,” Rocos chief executive David Inggs told Evening Standard.

What do you think of the robot dog herding sheep?

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In